Footwear brand finalizes agreements that will cover Benelux and Scandinavia.

Japan Region Transitioned to Goldwin Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make products in a better way, announced agreements with distributors in Benelux and Scandinavia.

With the completion of these agreements, Allbirds has now penned deals with eight international distributors, following Canada and South Korea in 2023, and Japan, Australasia, Gulf Countries, and Southeast Asia earlier this year.

Effective immediately, Authentic Brands will be Allbirds’s first appointed Benelux distributor, focused on continuing to build brand awareness and affinity across the region, with a proven track record among breakthrough brands like OOFOS and OluKai.

In Scandinavia, Allbirds will be distributed by The Future in eight nations – Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.

“We’re delighted to be working with best-in-class distributors to grow the Allbirds brand in these European geographies,” said Annie Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds. “These agreements span 11 countries and mark continuing progress in our strategic shift to a distributor model across key international geographies.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Allbirds,” said Kristian Bloem, CEO of Authentic Brands. “Allbirds is a brand we have been following from the start, and we are excited to present this incredible brand to our accounts.”

“Growing up in the harsh Nordic climate, wool is the foundation of our wardrobe from birth – the superior combination of warmth and breathability is unmatched, and it’s all sourced from nature,” said Pelle Sørvold, managing director of The Future. “So when I first came across Allbirds, back in 2016, their concept of bringing Merino Wool into footwear made perfect sense to me, and I’ve been a fan ever since. As Scandinavians, Allbirds’s approach to sustainability, use of natural materials and minimalist aesthetics could not be a better fit for us.”

The Company also announced that, effective June 1, industry leader Goldwin Inc assumed its role as exclusive Allbirds distributor in Japan, a large and important geography for the brand. The ability to leverage Goldwin’s decades of regional knowledge and industry expertise is expected to build greater brand awareness and expanded omni-channel distribution in the region.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’ sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with eucalyptus fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

About Authentic Brands: Specialized footwear distributor, with decades of experience and a proven track record working with major brands. Authentic Brands has a vast network of retail channels, delivering a premium service to both B2B and DTC, with dedicated in-house teams in logistics, marketing, sales and customer service. Authentic Brands currently has long-term relationships with OluKai, OOFOS and Chaco. www.authenticbrands.nl

About The Future AS: With decades of expertise in the footwear and fashion industry, distributing global brands such as Vans and Calvin Klein, The Future was founded in 2016, bringing together a curated group of industry experts in the Nordic region. The Future operates from its main office in Oslo Norway, with teams working from Showrooms throughout the Nordic and Baltic region.