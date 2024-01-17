Official ALLBIRDS, INC. press release

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced two new executive leadership appointments. Kelly Olmstead, formerly SVP of Brand & Marketing, has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer; and footwear industry veteran Adrian Nyman was appointed to the newly created position of Chief Design Officer, both effective December 2023.



"We are thrilled to be further strengthening our team with highly accomplished leaders, particularly during this transformational time for Allbirds,” said Joey Zwillinger, CEO. “Their deep industry expertise, operational capabilities, and creativity will add tremendous value as we continue to focus on reigniting product and brand in 2024 and beyond. As we bring new innovation to the market, their respective backgrounds will further our ability to drive brand momentum through product and marketing, and energize consumers.”

About Kelly Olmstead

Kelly Olmstead brings more than 25 years of experience in sporting goods, footwear and apparel to Allbirds. Her vast expertise includes marketing strategy, digital marketing, brand communications, public relations and social media. Prior to joining Allbirds in 2023, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Hanna Andersson. Previously, Kelly spent two decades with Adidas, where she led brand, retail and digital marketing for North America. She earned a degree in business economics at Willamette University, and completed executive education at Harvard Business School.

About Adrian Nyman

Adrian Nyman brings more than 20 years of experience in footwear and apparel to Allbirds. Most recently, Adrian was Chief Brand Officer for electric vehicle innovator ARRIVAL, where he leveraged his personal passion for sustainable products. Prior to ARRIVAL, Adrian spent 13 years at Nike, where he held positions of increasing responsibility for Nike and Hurley, most recently serving as VP, Creative Director Global Retail.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’s sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with eucalyptus fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

