Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allbirds, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIRD   US01675A1097

ALLBIRDS, INC.

(BIRD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
1.200 USD   -7.69%
04:31pAllbirds Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
GL
04:30pAllbirds Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
09:51aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Allbirds to $1 From $4, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allbirds Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

04/24/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that its first quarter financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com. A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

About Allbirds

Dreamed up in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in San Francisco in 2016 with the ethos of using natural materials to create the world’s most comfortable shoes. With carbon reduction as its north star, Allbirds is paving the way for a more sustainable approach to business through product innovation, industry collaboration (like open sourcing its footprint calculator) and being the first footwear brand to carbon label all of its products. Allbirds serves customers in 35+ countries across 55+ retail stores. www.allbirds.com

Investor Relations

Katina Metzidakis
ir@allbirds.com

Media Contact

press@allbirds.com


All news about ALLBIRDS, INC.
04:31pAllbirds Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
GL
04:30pAllbirds Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
09:51aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Allbirds to $1 From $4, Maintains Equal-Weight R..
MT
04/21Allbirds Zeroes In On Nothing
GL
04/19Allbirds, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
04/19Allbirds, Inc. Enters into an Amendment Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A
CI
03/14Transcript : Allbirds, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Consumer & Retai..
CI
03/13TD Cowen Downgrades Allbirds to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
03/10ALLBIRDS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/10Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Largely Avoid Steep Friday Losses
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLBIRDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 254 M - -
Net income 2023 -125 M - -
Net cash 2023 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart ALLBIRDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allbirds, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLBIRDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,30 $
Average target price 2,31 $
Spread / Average Target 77,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Zev Zwillinger President & Director
Timothy Brown Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Bufano Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Benny Joseph Chief Technology & Culture Officer
Joe Vernachio Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLBIRDS, INC.-46.28%195
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION21.93%12 829
PUMA SE-0.60%9 266
CROCS, INC.35.74%9 089
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.84%8 005
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.19.88%7 996
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer