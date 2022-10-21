Allbirds Owes You Nothing… Zero Carbon, That Is

Sustainable footwear brand reduces its average product carbon footprint by 12%

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced it has released its first Sustainability Report since outlining its Flight Plan , revealing a 12% reduction in the average product carbon footprint between 2020 and 2021. To celebrate, Allbirds has announced that it owes its customers 'nothing’, referring to its goal of reducing its average product carbon footprint to near zero by 2030. Breakthrough initiatives in regenerative wool, renewable energy, more sustainable materials,and low carbon shipping have all contributed to this progress.



"Anyone can announce big goals or make big donations - it's one thing to commit to zero carbon emissions and quite another to make the necessary reductions year over year. Real leadership looks like hundreds of small decisions every day that add up to something big over time," says Hana Kajimura, Head of Sustainability at Allbirds. "We have a specific, actionable plan to cut our per product carbon footprint in half by 2025 and drive it to near zero by 2030, and we want you to hold us accountable every step of the way."

Key 2021 initiatives that helped achieve the 12% reduction in product carbon emissions, include:

Tree Dasher 2 - In the spirit of continuous improvement, we revamped our first running shoe, the Tree Dasher . We were able to reduce its carbon footprint by 5% by introducing a midsole that was 21% lighter and removing unnecessary components.

Renewable Energy - We procured 100% renewable energy to meet our electricity use at manufacturers in the US and Vietnam, while our manufacturing partners across the globe worked to install on-site solar at their facilities.

ZQRx Platform - We partnered with supplier New Zealand Merino and other brands to pave the way for regenerative wool in New Zealand through the ZQRx framework. To date, nearly 500 farmers have signed up, committing to work with nature to continuously improve human, animal and environmental outcomes.

Ocean Shipping - Against all the odds of a challenging global logistics environment, we achieved 84% ocean shipping in 2021, up from 80% in 2020. Ocean shipping has a significantly lower carbon footprint than air travel, making it an essential area of focus within our supply chain.

And, though this report refers to 2021’s progress, Allbirds has already made several key breakthroughs in 2022, too:

Scaling Regenerative Wool - By 2025, we aim to source 100% of our wool from regenerative sources. We are working to showcase regenerative wool in our products, successfully launching a regenerative wool hat and scarf, with further plans to debut a full capsule collection of products made with regenerative wool in the 2022 holiday season.

New Lower Carbon Materials - In September 2022, we released the Plant Pacer, a sneaker made with a new natural material - Plant Leather. This material was created in partnership with NFW, and is a material-first in footwear: a truly sustainable alternative-leather. Unlike other leather-like materials, it's 100% plastic-free, 100% vegan, and only contains natural materials like rubber, plant oils, and agricultural byproducts—like rice hulls and citrus peels

Allbirds ReRun™ - In partnership with Trove, we unveiled our recommerce platform in the US. The marketplace of slightly imperfect and gently used products gives our customers access to classic Allbirds comfort with a lower price tag, and a lower impact on the planet. And since doubling our products' lifetime is one of our Flight Plan goals, ReRun™ is a big unlock.

Footwear Packaging - We are redesigning the footwear packaging system to significantly reduce weight and, in doing so, its carbon footprint.

“Our deepest pursuit is to deliver better products in a better way, and that means bringing our carbon footprint to near zero. These reductions happen as a result of the tireless efforts of our entire team pushing to develop products that deliver on that style, performance and comfort our consumers expect,” says Allbirds Co-Founder and Co-CEO Tim Brown. “Measuring the carbon footprint of each product, and boldly printing it right there, is a tangible way consumers can join us in being aware and accountable of the carbon cost of our consumption.”

To learn more and read the complete 2021 Sustainability Report, please visit: www.allbirds.com/sustainability

