CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Allbirds Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023

06/05/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Allbirds, Inc. ("Allbirds") (NASDAQ: BIRD) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Allbirds Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's November 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) Allbirds securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Allbirds, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/allbirds-class-action-submission-form?prid=40241&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Allbirds includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company's core offerings; (2) the Company's non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company's core products; (3) Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers' favorite products to push the Company's newer products with narrower appeal; (4) underinvesting in Allbirds' core products was negatively impacting the Company's sales; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 12, 2023

Aggrieved Allbirds investors only have until June 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-allbirds-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-12-2023-301842386.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
