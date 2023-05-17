Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Allbirds, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BIRD   US01675A1097

ALLBIRDS, INC.

(BIRD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-16 pm EDT
1.230 USD   -4.65%
The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Allbirds, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023 - (NASDAQ: BIRD)

05/17/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Allbirds, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of BIRD during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/allbirds-loss-submission-form/?id=39477&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Allbirds Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's November 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) Allbirds securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company's core offerings; (2) the Company's non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company's core products; (3) Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers' favorite products to push the Company's newer products with narrower appeal; (4) underinvesting in Allbirds' core products was negatively impacting the Company's sales; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 12, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/allbirds-loss-submission-form/?id=39477&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BIRD during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 12, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (646) 453-8903

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-the-gross-law-firm-notifies-shareholders-of-allbirds-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-12-2023--nasdaq-bird-301826796.html

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
