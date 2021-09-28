Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Allcargo Logistics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532749   INE418H01029

ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LIMITED

(532749)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allcargo Logistics : India's Allcargo Logistics eyes potential stake sale in ECU Worldwide

09/28/2021 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Cargo and air freight logistics firm ECU Worldwide is looking to raise funds and has appointed Jefferies Financial to evaluate options, its Mumbai-based parent Allcargo Logistics said on Tuesday.

The Indian company is working with an adviser on a potential minority or majority stake sale and is seeking a deal that would value ECU at about $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday evening.

"It is premature to comment on what percentage of stake we will actually sell and at what value," Allcargo Chief Strategy Officer Ravi Jakhar told Reuters.

ECU worldwide, a unit of Allcargo Logistics, offers cargo or container space on ships to customers across the globe. It has a nearly 40% market share in ocean freight consolidation in the Nordic region.

On valuation, Jakhar said the company does not have any guidance and any numbers mentioned by any third party are "purely speculative".

Shares of Allcargo Logistics rose as much as 4% on Tuesday, but gave up gains and was trading down about 0.8% by 0710 GMT amid a drop in the broader market.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LIMITED
04:07aALLCARGO LOGISTICS : India's Allcargo Logistics eyes potential stake sale in ECU Worldwide
RE
08/16ALLCARGO LOGISTICS' : Consolidated Profit Soars in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/16Allcargo Logistics to Seek Acquisitions
CI
08/13Allcargo Logistics Limited Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June ..
CI
08/06Allcargo Logistics Limited Appoints Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla as Additional Non-Executive Non..
CI
07/30ALLCARGO LOGISTICS : to Acquire 65% Stake in Nordic Group
MT
06/23ALLCARGO LOGISTICS' : Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q4
MT
06/23Allcargo Logistics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March ..
CI
05/12Allcargo Logistics Limited Appoints Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivasa as an Additional..
CI
03/31Allcargo Logistics Limited Appoints Martin Muller as Additional Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 120 B 1 625 M 1 625 M
Net income 2022 2 959 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 63 611 M 861 M 863 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 932
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Allcargo Logistics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 258,90 INR
Average target price 233,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Suresh Kumar Chief Executive Officer
Deepal Shah Chief Financial Officer
Shashi Kiran J. Shetty Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Ashish Mathur Group Chief Information Officer
Devanand Parshottam Mojidra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LIMITED93.57%861
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC10.95%162 746
DEUTSCHE POST AG38.69%80 609
FEDEX CORPORATION-12.75%60 172
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.30.20%21 038
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.18.42%19 063