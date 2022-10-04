Allcargo Logistics : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting

Listing Compliance and Legal Regulatory Listing and Compliance BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 532749 NSE Symbol: ALLCARGO

October 04, 2022

Sub: Proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Allcargo Logistics Limited held on October 04, 2022 pursuant to the orders passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Allcargo Logistics Limited was held today, i.e. Tuesday, October 04, 2022 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means ("VC/"OAVM") pursuant to the directions issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("NCLT") vide its order dated July 28, 2022 read with the order dated August 11, 2022 and in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"), to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between the Allcargo Logistics Limited ("Demerged Company" or the "Company") and Allcargo Terminals Limited ("Resulting Company 1") and TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited ("Resulting Company 2") and their respective shareholders.

Members of the Company have approved the resolution as set out in the Notice of the Meeting with requisite majority.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following:

Summary of the proceedings of the Meeting of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill of the Listing Regulations- Annexure A .

. Voting Results of the business transacted at the Meeting, as required under Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations - Annexure B .

. Report of the Scrutinizer dated October 04, 2022, pursuant to Section 108 of the Act and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 - Annexure C .

The Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer's Report dated October 04, 2022 will also be made available on the Company's website at www.allcargologistics.com.

The Meeting was concluded at 03:26 p.m. (IST)

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For Allcargo Logistics Limited