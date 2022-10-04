Allcargo Logistics : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting

Sub: Proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Allcargo Logistics Limited held on October 04, 2022 pursuant to the orders passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Allcargo Logistics Limited was held today, i.e. Tuesday, October 04, 2022 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means ("VC/"OAVM") pursuant to the directions issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("NCLT") vide its order dated July 28, 2022 read with the order dated August 11, 2022 and in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"), to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between the Allcargo Logistics Limited ("Demerged Company" or the "Company") and Allcargo Terminals Limited ("Resulting Company 1") and TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited ("Resulting Company 2") and their respective shareholders.
Members of the Company have approved the resolution as set out in the Notice of the Meeting with requisite majority.
In this regard, please find enclosed the following:
Summary of the proceedings of the Meeting of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule Ill of the Listing Regulations-Annexure A.
Voting Results of the business transacted at the Meeting, as required under Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations -Annexure B.
Report of the Scrutinizer dated October 04, 2022, pursuant to Section 108 of the Act and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 -Annexure C.
The Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer's Report dated October 04, 2022 will also be made available on the Company's website at www.allcargologistics.com.
Summary of the Proceedings of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal Convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders
The Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("NCLT") Convened Equity Shareholders Meeting (the "Meeting") of Allcargo Logistics Limited (the "Company") was held on
Tuesday, October 04, 2022 at 03:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means ("VC"/"OAVM") to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated August 25, 2022 pursuant to the orders passed by the NCLTvide its order dated July 28, 2022 read with the order dated August 11, 2022 ("NCLT orders").
Pursuant to the NCLT Orders, Mr Shashi Kiran Shetty chaired the Meeting. The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order. The Chairman welcomed the shareholders present at the Meeting and introduced the Members on the Board. The following Directors attended the Meeting:
Mr VS Parthasarathy
: Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director
Mr Martin Müller
:
Independent Director
Mr Nilesh Vikamsey
:
Independent Director
Mr Deepal Shah - Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr Suresh Kumar Ramiah - Chief Executive Officer, Mr Devanand Mojidra - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Mr Ravi Jakhar- Chief Strategy Officer were also present at the Meeting.
Further, the representative of the Scrutinizer of the Meeting- M/s Dhrumil M. Shah & Co., was also present at the Meeting.
With the permission of the Equity Shareholders, the Notice convening the Meeting was taken as read.
Mr Devanand Mojidra, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer welcomed and informed the Members that the facility of remote e-voting for exercising their voting rights through e-voting platform provided by National Securities Depositories Limited ("NSDL") was made available from Friday, September 30, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (IST) to Monday, October 03, 2022 at 05:00 p.m.(IST) and it was informed that the Members, who have not voted through remotee-votingand who have attended this Meeting will have an opportunity to cast their votes within 30 minutes post conclusion of the Meeting.
He informed that the Meeting has been convened through VC facility pursuant to the NCLT Orders. The brief points relating to the participation at the Meeting through VC were informed and the Company had made necessary arrangements with NSDL to provide facility for voting through remote e-voting and e-voting during the Meeting and participation in the Meeting through VC facility.
He further apprised the Members present at the Meeting about the rationale of the Scheme.
He also informed the Members that following Resolution set out in the Notice convening the Meeting was put to vote by remote e-voting and e-voting during the Meeting:
To approve the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between Allcargo Logistics Limited ("Demerged Company" or the "Company") and Allcargo Terminals Limited (formerly known as Allcargo Terminals Private Limited, this company was converted from private limited to public limited w.e.f. January 10, 2022) ("ATL" or "Resulting Company 1") and TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited ("TRLPL" or "Resulting Company 2") and their respective shareholders
Company Secretary invited the Members to express their views, seek clarifications and ask questions on the above matter.
The Chairman appreciated the Speaker Members for their questions and suggestions. He responded to all the queries raised by the Speaker Members. He also thanked the Members for attending and participating in the Meeting.
Company Secretary informed that the e-voting facility was kept open for 30 minutes post conclusion of the Meeting to enable the Members to cast their vote.
He further thanked the Chairman, the Board of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Shareholders, NSDL, Scrutinizer, Secretarial Team, Finance Team and other stakeholders for contributing in smooth conduct of this Meeting and declared the Meeting as concluded. The Meeting concluded at 03:26 p.m. (IST)
The Scrutinizer's Report was received after conclusion of the Meeting on October 04, 2022.
Allcargo Logistics Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 15:01:06 UTC.