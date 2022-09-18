Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Allcargo Logistics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532749   INE418H01029

ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LIMITED

(532749)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
399.35 INR   -6.78%
08/12Allcargo Logistics Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Allcargo Logistics Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/10Allcargo Logistics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Allcargo Logistics : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

09/18/2022 | 02:30am EDT
To,

Manager-Department of Corporate Services

Manager - Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 532749

NSE Symbol: ALLCARGO

September 18, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Video recording of Analysts/Institutional Investors meet

Pursuant to Regulations 30(6) read with Schedule III and 46 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Video recording of Analysts/Institutional Investors meet organised by the Company held on Monday, September 12, 2022 is available on the website of the Company.

The link to access the said Video recording: https://www.allcargologistics.com/videos#videosec

We request you to take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Allcargo Logistics Limited

DEVANAND Digitally signed

PARSHOTT

by DEVANAND

PARSHOTTAM

AM

MOJIDRA

MOJIDRA

Date: 2022.09.18

10:29:34 +05'30'

Devanand Mojidra

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Allcargo Logistics Limited, 6th Floor, Allcargo House, CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai - 400 098. India.

T: +91 22 6679 8110 | www.allcargologistics.com | CIN: L63010MH2004PLC073508 | GSTN: 27AACCA2894D1ZS

Disclaimer

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 06:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 192 B 2 410 M 2 410 M
Net income 2023 8 094 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 98 119 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 959
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Allcargo Logistics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 399,35 INR
Average target price 486,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Suresh Kumar Chief Executive Officer
Deepal Shah Chief Financial Officer
Shashi Kiran J. Shetty Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Kapil Mahajan Global Chief Information & Technology Officer
Devanand Parshottam Mojidra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLCARGO LOGISTICS LIMITED2.41%1 232
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-17.56%153 502
FEDEX CORPORATION-37.74%41 850
DEUTSCHE POST AG-40.90%40 463
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-27.78%15 183
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-20.68%9 490