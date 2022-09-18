Allcargo Logistics : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
To,
To,
Manager-Department of Corporate Services
Manager - Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
BSE Scrip Code: 532749
NSE Symbol: ALLCARGO
September 18, 2022
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Video recording of Analysts/Institutional Investors meet
Pursuant to Regulations 30(6) read with Schedule III and 46 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Video recording of Analysts/Institutional Investors meet organised by the Company held on Monday, September 12, 2022 is available on the website of the Company.
The link to access the said Video recording: https://www.allcargologistics.com/videos#videosec
We request you to take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Allcargo Logistics Limited
DEVANAND Digitally signed
PARSHOTT
by DEVANAND
PARSHOTTAM
AM
MOJIDRA
MOJIDRA
Date: 2022.09.18
10:29:34 +05'30'
Devanand Mojidra
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Allcargo Logistics Limited, 6th Floor, Allcargo House, CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai - 400 098. India.
T: +91 22 6679 8110 | www.allcargologistics.com | CIN: L63010MH2004PLC073508 | GSTN: 27AACCA2894D1ZS
Disclaimer
Allcargo Logistics Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 06:29:00 UTC.