Allcargo Logistics : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

To, To, Manager-Department of Corporate Services Manager - Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 532749 NSE Symbol: ALLCARGO September 18, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Video recording of Analysts/Institutional Investors meet

Pursuant to Regulations 30(6) read with Schedule III and 46 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Video recording of Analysts/Institutional Investors meet organised by the Company held on Monday, September 12, 2022 is available on the website of the Company.

The link to access the said Video recording: https://www.allcargologistics.com/videos#videosec

We request you to take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Allcargo Logistics Limited

DEVANAND Digitally signed PARSHOTT by DEVANAND PARSHOTTAM AM MOJIDRA MOJIDRA Date: 2022.09.18 10:29:34 +05'30'

Devanand Mojidra

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Allcargo Logistics Limited, 6th Floor, Allcargo House, CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai - 400 098. India.

T: +91 22 6679 8110 | www.allcargologistics.com | CIN: L63010MH2004PLC073508 | GSTN: 27AACCA2894D1ZS