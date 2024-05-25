The board of directors of Allcargo Logistics Limited at its Meeting held on May 25, 2024 recommended a final Dividend of INR 1 i.e. (50%) per equity share of INR 2/- each on 98,27,82,096 Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Allcargo Logistics Limited
Equities
ALLCARGO
INE418H01029
Air Freight & Logistics
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|70.4 INR
|-1.12%
|-2.56%
|-12.47%
|08:07pm
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-12.47%
|833M
|-11.81%
|119B
|-2.13%
|60.93B
|-13.19%
|49.41B
|-7.26%
|16.66B
|-47.60%
|9.35B
|+34.96%
|9.16B
|-20.95%
|6.38B
|-19.44%
|5.88B
|+27.83%
|5.39B
