Allcargo Logistics Limited is an India-based integrated logistics solutions company. The Company's segments include International Supply Chain, Express Distribution, Contract Logistics, and Others and unallocable. The International Supply Chain segment involves non-vessel common carrier operations related to less than container load consolidation and full container load forwarding activities. The Express Distribution segment provides express distribution and supply chain solutions. The Contract Logistics segment provides end-to-end contract logistics and 3PL solutions for automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, food, or e-commerce. The segment offers complementary services, which includes express distribution, NVOCC, CFS operations, domestic and international air freight, and more.