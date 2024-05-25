Allcargo Logistics Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 33,983.3 million compared to INR 33,951 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 34,150.7 million compared to INR 34,154 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 56.5 million compared to net income of INR 615.6 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.06 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.63 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.06 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.63 a year ago.