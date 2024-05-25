Allcargo Logistics Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 131,878.3 million compared to INR 180,507.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 132,662.9 million compared to INR 181,154.3 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 1,497 million compared to INR 6,295.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.52 compared to INR 6.41 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.52 compared to INR 6.41 a year ago.