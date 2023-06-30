(Alliance News) - Allcore Spa announced on Friday its intention to extend the temporary suspension of its share buyback operations, in execution of the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares resolved on May 2, 2022 by the shareholders' meeting.

Since the start of the program, Allcore has purchased 188,547 ordinary shares equal to 1.3 percent of the capital

share capital for a total countervalue of EUR399,437.

The extension of the share buyback suspension is intended to run up to and including July 31, 2023, in order to be able to allocate the cash to other strategic purposes that the group is pursuing.

Allcore on Friday closed in the green by 0.9 percent at EUR2.28 per share.

