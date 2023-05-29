Allcore closed first quarter with rising revenues

(Alliance News) - Allcore Spa on Monday reported that its board of directors approved figures for the group's consolidated revenues as of March 31, which amounted to EUR9.7 million, up 12 percent from the same period last year.

Gianluca Massini Rosati - chairman and CEO of Allcore Spa - commented, "The growing close of 2022 and the positive start of 2023 are solid foundations on which to further develop the areas we consider most strategic in the coming months, particularly those related to tax and business consulting."

"The excellent results achieved show that the Allcore group is now recognized as a reference point for Italian SMEs not only in tax planning and accounting management, but also in strategic consulting and training."

Allcore closed Monday's session in the green by 2.4 percent at EUR2.55 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.