  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Allcore S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORE   IT0005461303

ALLCORE S.P.A.

(CORE)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
2.490 EUR   -1.97%
01:56pAllcore closed first quarter with rising revenues
AN
03:54aEuropeans up; Mib at 26,700, oil well
AN
02:36aEuropeans expected up after U.S. debt deal
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allcore closed first quarter with rising revenues

05/29/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Allcore Spa on Monday reported that its board of directors approved figures for the group's consolidated revenues as of March 31, which amounted to EUR9.7 million, up 12 percent from the same period last year.

Gianluca Massini Rosati - chairman and CEO of Allcore Spa - commented, "The growing close of 2022 and the positive start of 2023 are solid foundations on which to further develop the areas we consider most strategic in the coming months, particularly those related to tax and business consulting."

"The excellent results achieved show that the Allcore group is now recognized as a reference point for Italian SMEs not only in tax planning and accounting management, but also in strategic consulting and training."

Allcore closed Monday's session in the green by 2.4 percent at EUR2.55 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 45,5 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net income 2023 3,79 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
Net cash 2023 12,4 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 36,8 M 39,4 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends ALLCORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,49 €
Average target price 3,83 €
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianluca Massini Rosati Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Piovesana Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luke Storm Chief Financial Officer
Emanuele Bosani Manager-Information Technology
Edoardo Narduzzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLCORE S.P.A.0.00%39
S&P GLOBAL, INC.7.71%115 735
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.50%58 414
RELX PLC8.70%58 032
MOODY'S CORPORATION12.34%57 435
MSCI, INC.2.29%38 097
