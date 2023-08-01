(Alliance News) - Allcore Spa announced Tuesday its intention to extend the temporary suspension of its share buyback operations that ended on July 31.

The extension of the suspension is thus intended to last until and including Aug. 31, "in order to be able to allocate the liquidity to other strategic purposes that the group is pursuing," the company specified.

Since the start of the program, Allcore has purchased 188,547 ordinary shares, equivalent to about 1.3 percent of its share capital, for a total value of EUR399,437.

Allcore's stock on Tuesday closed unchanged at EUR2.17 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.