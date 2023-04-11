Allcore has purchased 6,700 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Allcore Spa reported that it purchased 6,700 of its own ordinary shares between April 3 and April 7.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.50 per share, with a total value of EUR16,756.90.

Since the start of the buyback plan to date, the company has purchased 169,481 of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.1 percent of its share capital.

Allcore's stock is trading at EUR2.49 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

