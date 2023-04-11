Advanced search
    CORE   IT0005461303

ALLCORE S.P.A.

(CORE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:27:20 2023-04-11 am EDT
2.490 EUR    0.00%
03:26aAllcore has purchased 6,700 of its own ordinary shares
AN
04/03Allcore purchased more than 7,700 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/29Mib glimpses 26,000 points; MPS and BPM do well
AN
Allcore has purchased 6,700 of its own ordinary shares

04/11/2023 | 03:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - Allcore Spa reported that it purchased 6,700 of its own ordinary shares between April 3 and April 7.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.50 per share, with a total value of EUR16,756.90.

Since the start of the buyback plan to date, the company has purchased 169,481 of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.1 percent of its share capital.

Allcore's stock is trading at EUR2.49 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 37,0 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2022 2,60 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net cash 2022 11,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,1 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ALLCORE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Allcore S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLCORE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,49 €
Average target price 3,50 €
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianluca Massini Rosati Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Piovesana Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luke Storm Chief Financial Officer
Emanuele Bosani Manager-Information Technology
Edoardo Narduzzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLCORE S.P.A.31.05%40
S&P GLOBAL, INC.1.16%108 693
RELX PLC14.86%61 700
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION13.75%61 584
MOODY'S CORPORATION6.12%54 185
MSCI, INC.13.60%42 309
