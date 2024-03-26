March 26, 2024 at 03:46 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Allcore Spa on Monday announced the approval of its results for 2023, a fiscal year that ended with a profit of EUR1.5 million, down from EUR2.6 million in the previous year.

The board also proposed a dividend of EUR0.06 per share, for a total of EUR1.0 million, down from EUR0.1 per share in the previous year.

Value of production increases to EUR41.1 million from EUR36.1 million in 2022.

Ebitda amounted to EUR4.0 million, down 10 percent from EUR4.5 million in the previous year.

Ebit decreased to EUR2.4 million from EUR3.4 million in the previous year.

Net financial debt is EUR6.3 million from EUR10.9 million in 2022.

Allcore closed Monday in the green 4.9 percent to EUR1.84 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

