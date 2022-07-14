Log in
ALLEGHANY CORPORATION

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
834.10 USD   -0.04%
Alleghany Corporation to Announce 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 4, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Alleghany will post its financial supplement to the company’s website at www.alleghany.com.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation owns and supports operating subsidiaries and manages investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of specialty casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and supports a diverse portfolio of eight non-financial businesses.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 181 M - -
Net income 2022 902 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 227 M 11 227 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 13 313
Free-Float 74,4%
Technical analysis trends ALLEGHANY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Patrick Brandon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry J. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jefferson W. Kirby Independent Director
Stela Burghart Associate General Counsel & Assistant Secretary
John F. Shannon Vice President & Head-Fixed Income
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGHANY CORPORATION24.78%11 227
MUNICH RE-14.97%31 216
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-18.19%16 641
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.1.07%10 922
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-13.69%6 373
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.70%648