Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Presentation - , 1.5MB,

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to various known and unknown risks, many of which we are unable to predict or control. These and additional risk factors are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

ATI Relentless Innovation®

Overview

 Operating in two business segments:  High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC)  Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S)

 Solving the world's challenges through materials science; primarily serving customers in the following markets:  Aerospace - Engines & Structures  Defense

 Other differentiated applications in markets with exacting requirements reward our capabilities and diversify our portfolio, including:  Specialty Energy  Medical  Consumer Electronics

 Our unmatched materials science capabilities and advanced process technologies enable us to supply products for our customers' most demanding requirements

2020 ActualRevenue Mix

Target*

Key Customers - Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & defense-focused portfolio, leveraging capabilities in specialty markets with aero-like margins

*Target reflects anticipated ATI revenue mix with recovery of commercial aerospace markets to 2019 levels, share gains, and largely the portfolio we have today.

Why Invest in ATI Today?

Clear transformation strategy, recently accelerated

• Leaner, more competitive company

• Focused on differentiated applications in high-value markets, primarily Aero & Defense

Long runway for EBITDA growth and margin expansion

• Cost reduction actions; $170M delivered in 2020, including $100M structural

• Strategic transformation actions further reduce costs and improve product mix

• Richer revenue mix; targeting 70% Aero & Defense

• Industry recovery in key end-markets

Disciplined capital allocation strategy

• Strong balance sheet provides options to increase shareholder value

• Investing in high-return growth opportunities

• Proactive management to minimize pension liabilities over time

Durable competitive advantage built and reinforced over decades

Significant profitability growth and increasing returns on capital deployment expected over time

