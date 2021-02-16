Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allegheny Technologies Incorporated    ATI

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(ATI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Presentation - , 1.5MB,

02/16/2021 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

© 2021 ATI. All rights reserved.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to various known and unknown risks, many of which we are unable to predict or control. These and additional risk factors are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

ATI Relentless Innovation®

Overview

  • Operating in two business segments:

    • High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC)

    • Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S)

  • Solving the world's challenges through materials science; primarily serving customers in the following markets:

    • Aerospace - Engines & Structures

    • Defense

  • Other differentiated applications in markets with exacting requirements reward our capabilities and diversify our portfolio, including:

    • Specialty Energy

    • Medical

    • Consumer Electronics

  • Our unmatched materials science capabilities and advanced process technologies enable us to supply products for our customers' most demanding requirements

2020 ActualRevenue Mix

Target*

Key Customers - Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & defense-focused portfolio, leveraging capabilities in specialty markets with aero-like margins

*Target reflects anticipated ATI revenue mix with recovery of commercial aerospace markets to 2019 levels, share gains, and largely the portfolio we have today.

Why Invest in ATI Today?

Clear transformation strategy, recently accelerated

  • Leaner, more competitive company

  • • Focused on differentiated applications in high-value markets, primarily Aero & Defense

Long runway for EBITDA growth and margin expansion

  • Cost reduction actions; $170M delivered in 2020, including $100M structural

  • Strategic transformation actions further reduce costs and improve product mix

  • Richer revenue mix; targeting 70% Aero & Defense

  • Industry recovery in key end-markets

Disciplined capital allocation strategy

  • Strong balance sheet provides options to increase shareholder value

  • • Investing in high-return growth opportunities

  • • Proactive management to minimize pension liabilities over time

Durable competitive advantage built and reinforced over decades

Significant profitability growth and increasing returns on capital deployment expected over time

ATI Proprietary & Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 20:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
09:07aALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Presentation - , 1.5MB,
PU
01/28ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation - , 838KB, o..
PU
01/28ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Swings to Loss in Q4, Revenue Declines
MT
01/28ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
01/28ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Earnings Flash (ATI) ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIE..
MT
01/28ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : ATI Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
PR
01/15ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Seaport Global Initiates Coverage on Alleg..
MT
01/06ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Fourth Quarter..
PR
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Allegheny Technologies Sees Insider Purchase Interrupting 90-Da..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 923 M - -
Net income 2020 -495 M - -
Net Debt 2020 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 370 M 2 370 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,56 $
Last Close Price 18,69 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert S. Wetherbee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald P. Newman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Diane C. Creel Independent Chairman
Tim Harris SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Elliot Staub Davis Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED11.45%2 370
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.54%109 644
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.86%94 599
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-2.42%49 575
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.76%47 104
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.64%39 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ