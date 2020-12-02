Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Presentation - , 405KB, opens in a new window

Log in
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(ATI)
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Presentation

12/02/2020
Transformation:

ATI Exits Standard Stainless Sheet Products, Redeploys Capital to High-Return Opportunities

December 2, 2020

© 2020 ATI. All rights reserved.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to various known and unknown risks, many of which we are unable to predict or control. These and additional risk factors are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Accelerating Our Future: Overview of ATI's Strategic Actions

What?

Why?

How?

  • • Exiting very low-margin standard stainless sheet products by mid-2021

  • • Redeploying capital to higher-return opportunities

  • • Anticipate ~90% margin profile improvement in Advanced Alloys & Solutions segment

  • • Project returns ~3x cost of capital

  • • Intensifies focus on aerospace and defense end-markets and strategic applications with premium returns

  • • Leverages ATI's strengths in materials science and advanced process technologies

  • • Ceasing production activities at five facilities by year-end 2021; two already complete

  • • Consolidating and upgrading to create best-in-class specialty sheet finishing operations in a single location

  • • Largely self-funded investment to expand specialty capabilities

  • • Purpose-built flow path focused on producing more high-value, differentiated materials

Richer Revenue Mix Drives Increased Profitability

ATI Revenue Mix

2019 Actual

Leveraging Capabilities to

Increase Profitability

  • • Our unmatched materials science capabilities and advanced process technologies enable us to supply products for our customers' most demanding requirements

  • • Other differentiated applications in markets with exacting requirements reward our capabilities and diversify our portfolio, including:

    • Specialty Energy

    • Medical

    • Consumer Electronics

  • Higher revenue in these key areas equals higher ATI profitability

*Target reflects anticipated ATI revenue mix with recovery of commercial aerospace markets to 2019 levels, share gains, and largely the portfolio we have today.

Aerospace & defense-focused portfolio, leveraging capabilities in specialty markets with aero-like margins

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 16:02:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 942 M - -
Net income 2020 -441 M - -
Net Debt 2020 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 782 M 1 782 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,43 $
Last Close Price 14,05 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert S. Wetherbee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diane C. Creel Independent Chairman
Donald P. Newman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tim Harris SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
James E. Rohr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-27.11%1 782
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-19.36%107 441
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.26%102 118
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.13%50 198
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.94%43 451
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.05%40 308
