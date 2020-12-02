Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Presentation - , 405KB, opens in a new window

Transformation:
ATI Exits Standard Stainless Sheet Products, Redeploys Capital to High-Return Opportunities
December 2, 2020
© 2020 ATI. All rights reserved.
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to various known and unknown risks, many of which we are unable to predict or control. These and additional risk factors are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Accelerating Our Future: Overview of ATI's Strategic Actions
What?
Why?
How?
-
• Ceasing production activities at five facilities by year-end 2021; two already complete
-
• Consolidating and upgrading to create best-in-class specialty sheet finishing operations in a single location
-
• Largely self-funded investment to expand specialty capabilities
-
• Purpose-built flow path focused on producing more high-value, differentiated materials
Richer Revenue Mix Drives Increased Profitability
ATI Revenue Mix
Leveraging Capabilities to
Increase Profitability
-
• Our unmatched materials science capabilities and advanced process technologies enable us to supply products for our customers' most demanding requirements
-
• Other differentiated applications in markets with exacting requirements reward our capabilities and diversify our portfolio, including:
-
− Specialty Energy
-
− Medical
-
− Consumer Electronics
-
• Higher revenue in these key areas equals higher ATI profitability
*Target reflects anticipated ATI revenue mix with recovery of commercial aerospace markets to 2019 levels, share gains, and largely the portfolio we have today.
Aerospace & defense-focused portfolio, leveraging capabilities in specialty markets with aero-like margins
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 16:02:02 UTC