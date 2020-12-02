Allegheny Technologies Incorporated : Presentation - , 405KB, opens in a new window

Transformation: ATI Exits Standard Stainless Sheet Products, Redeploys Capital to High-Return Opportunities December 2, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to various known and unknown risks, many of which we are unable to predict or control. These and additional risk factors are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Accelerating Our Future: Overview of ATI's Strategic Actions

What?

Why?

How?

• Exiting very low-margin standard stainless sheet products by mid-2021

• Redeploying capital to higher-return opportunities

• Anticipate ~90% margin profile improvement in Advanced Alloys & Solutions segment

• Project returns ~3x cost of capital

• Intensifies focus on aerospace and defense end-markets and strategic applications with premium returns

• Leverages ATI's strengths in materials science and advanced process technologies

• Ceasing production activities at five facilities by year-end 2021; two already complete

• Consolidating and upgrading to create best-in-class specialty sheet finishing operations in a single location

• Largely self-funded investment to expand specialty capabilities

• Purpose-built flow path focused on producing more high-value, differentiated materials

Richer Revenue Mix Drives Increased Profitability

ATI Revenue Mix

2019 Actual

Leveraging Capabilities to

Increase Profitability

• Our unmatched materials science capabilities and advanced process technologies enable us to supply products for our customers' most demanding requirements

• Other differentiated applications in markets with exacting requirements reward our capabilities and diversify our portfolio, including: − Specialty Energy − Medical − Consumer Electronics

• Higher revenue in these key areas equals higher ATI profitability

*Target reflects anticipated ATI revenue mix with recovery of commercial aerospace markets to 2019 levels, share gains, and largely the portfolio we have today.

Aerospace & defense-focused portfolio, leveraging capabilities in specialty markets with aero-like margins

