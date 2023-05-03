Advanced search
    ALGT   US01748X1028

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
109.03 USD   +11.79%
ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES TENTATIVE DISPATCHERS CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS

05/03/2023 | 10:11pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced that the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), representing Allegiant dispatchers, have reached tentative agreement on a two-year extension to the union's initial collective bargaining agreement. The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the Allegiant flight dispatchers, which is expected to occur by the end of May. Allegiant currently employs 50 flight dispatchers, coordinators, and instructors.

"We are pleased that we reached an agreement in the negotiations with the IBT and our dispatchers. This contract extension comes more than a year before the current one ends, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the negotiating teams for both Allegiant and the union," said Allegiant President Greg Anderson. "Our team of dispatchers plays a critical role in our operations, and we appreciate their commitment to this process."

The current collective bargaining agreement became effective on April 25, 2019 and was scheduled to become amendable on May 31, 2024. The parties opened off the record discussions early, resulting in a tentative agreement to replace the original rate increases scheduled for May 31 of this year, and adding two additional years addressing a change in rates only.   

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Contact:
Allegiant Media Relations
702-800-2020
mediarelations@allegiantair.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-tentative-dispatchers-contract-agreement-with-international-brotherhood-of-teamsters-301815458.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2023
