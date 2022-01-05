Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Allegiant Travel Company
  News
  Summary
    ALGT   US01748X1028

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY SCHEDULES BOEING 737 INVESTOR CALL

01/05/2022 | 09:16am EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled an investor call for Thursday, Jan. 6 at 12:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the agreement with Boeing to purchase 50 new 737 MAX aircraft as part of the airline's ongoing efforts to modernize and expand its fleet. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.

Allegiant – Together We Fly

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
Investor Inquiries: Sherry Wilson: ir@allegiantair.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-schedules-boeing-737-investor-call-301454102.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


