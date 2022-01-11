Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allegiant Travel Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGT   US01748X1028

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY SCHEDULES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CALL

01/11/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled its full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results conference call for Wednesday, February 2 at 4:30 p.m. EST. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.    

Allegiant – Together We Fly

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
Investor Inquiries: Sherry Wilson: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-schedules-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-call-301458842.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
04:31pAllegiant travel company schedules full year and fourth quarter 2021 earnings call
PR
01:19pBoeing Orders, Deliveries Decline in December But Climb in Full-Year 2021 as Industry D..
MT
10:11aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Allegiant Travel Company Price Target to $270 From $280, Maintai..
MT
01/07ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/07BofA Securities Downgrades Allegiant Travel Company to Neutral From Buy, Lowers Price T..
MT
01/06Allegiant defends new Boeing 737 MAX order
RE
01/06ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
01/06ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 AIRCRAFT; Fleet Additions Afford Flexibil..
AQ
01/06NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stocks Set -3-
DJ
01/05Boeing lands airplane order from US budget carrier Allegiant
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
More recommendations