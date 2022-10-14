Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allegiant Travel Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGT   US01748X1028

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
67.87 USD   +0.86%
09:01aAllegiant travel company schedules third quarter 2022 earnings call
PR
10/12Barclays Adjusts Allegiant Travel's Price Target to $100 From $150, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
10/11Susquehanna Adjusts Allegiant Travel's Price Target to $110 From $140, Keeps Positive Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL

10/14/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call for Wednesday, November 2 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.            

Allegiant – Together We Fly

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
Investor Inquiries: Sherry Wilson: ir@allegiantair.co

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-schedules-third-quarter-2022-earnings-call-301649397.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
09:01aAllegiant travel company schedules third quarter 2022 earnings call
PR
10/12Barclays Adjusts Allegiant Travel's Price Target to $100 From $150, Reiterates Overweig..
MT
10/11Susquehanna Adjusts Allegiant Travel's Price Target to $110 From $140, Keeps Positive R..
MT
10/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts Allegiant Travel's Price Target to $106 From $190, Maintains Buy ..
MT
10/07Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening
AQ
10/07Allegiant Travel's Sunseeker Resort Delays Room Selling Date on Hurricane Ian
MT
10/07Allegiant Travel Co : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06Allegiant Travel Co : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Raymond James Adjusts Allegiant Travel's Price Target to $130 From $150, Keeps Outperfo..
MT
10/04Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegiant Travel's Price Target to $190 From $200, Maintains Over..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
More recommendations