LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) invites passengers to indulge in its new Spring inflight menu options. This update, designed to enhance the onboard experience, includes familiar favorites and brand-new offerings, ensuring a delightful journey for travelers.

"Our goal with this menu update is to strike a perfect balance between beloved staples and exciting new discoveries," said Keny Wilper, Allegiant's chief operating officer. "We know onboard sales plays a critical role in enhancing customer experience and view our menu as a competitive differentiator. Often, we are at the forefront of inflight snack and beverage offerings across the industry."

New additions to the menu include spiced rum, flavored water and signature cocktails crafted to entice the taste buds.

Passengers can now enjoy new options such as the signature Coronarita, Captain Morgan spiced rum and refreshing Lemon Perfect – a zero-sugar flavored water beverage enriched with organic lemons. Not to be missed is the exclusive Don Julio Limonada, a delightful fusion of Don Julio tequila and Lemon Perfect.

In addition to the new beverage options, Allegiant introduces a special Wingz Snack Pack deal. Passengers can enjoy $5 off the Wingz Kids Box with an $11 purchase. The specially branded Wingz Snack Pack is a symbol of the airline's dedication to making air travel accessible to all. For each purchase made, the company donates $1 to Make-A-Wish®.

Allegiant has revamped its snack pack selections, ensuring a diverse variety of options to cater to every palate. From savory to sweet, there is something for everyone to enjoy at 30,000 feet.

Allegiant's dedicated internal team works tirelessly to curate a menu that reflects passengers' preferences and enhances their overall inflight experience. With more than two decades of experience spearheading such initiatives, the airline remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction.

