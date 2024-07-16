The Airline Offers New Low-Cost Travel Options to Popular Destinations in 13 Cities

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced eight new nonstop routes to 13 cities around the country. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

The routes, launching in November, will provide convenient, affordable air service to premier vacation destinations. These additional routes come at a time of high demand. With many travelers being mindful of their spending, Allegiant is committed to providing budget-friendly options that allow customers to enjoy their dream vacation without breaking the bank.

"The addition of new routes is a testament to the success of our existing service in these communities," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief revenue officer. "Our network planning team is responsive to consumer demand, constantly looking for opportunities to enhance the leisure travel experience. The new service kicks off just in time to plan warm winter getaways to sought-after coastal destinations."

The new route to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Florida includes:

Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) – beginning Nov. 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $69 .*

The new routes to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) in Georgia include:

Punta Gorda / Fort Myers, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning Nov. 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Fort Lauderdale / Miami, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – beginning Nov. 15, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

St. Pete/ Tampa, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – beginning Nov. 15, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

The new route to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in Florida includes:

Cincinnati, Ohio via Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) – beginning Nov. 15, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $49 .*

The new routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida include:

Savannah, Georgia via Savannah /Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – beginning Nov. 15, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $39 .*

Newburgh, New York via New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) – beginning Nov. 15, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $69 .*

The new route to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in Florida includes:

Flint, Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning Nov. 15, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $59 .*

The new route to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida includes:

Portsmouth, New Hampshire via Portsmouth International Airport at Pease (PSM) – beginning Nov. 23, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $69 .*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by July 17, 2024 for travel by February 10, 2025. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

