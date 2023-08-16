Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company that is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It operates through two segments: Airline Segment and Sunseeker Resort segment. The Airline segment operates as a single business unit and includes all scheduled service air transportation, ancillary air-related products and services, third party products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation and other airline-related revenue. The Sunseeker Resort segment represents activity related to the development and construction of Sunseeker Resort in Southwest Florida, as well as the renovation of Aileron Golf Course. It provides scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights predominantly between under-served cities and popular leisure destinations. It offers ancillary air-related products and services. It provides third party travel products such as hotel rooms and ground transportation.

Sector Airlines