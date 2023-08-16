Clarification to Earnings Call Comments
In our Q2 earnings call on August 2, 2023, we referenced our plan to transition to a new cobranded credit card partner - VISA. Any references to Mastercard in the Q2 earnings call are hereby retracted. Such references included, but are not limited to, Costco's acceptance of Mastercard. Mastercard has advised Allegiant that its Mastercard debit cards are accepted in store at Costco and its Mastercard credit and debit cards are accepted online at Costco.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Allegiant Travel Co. published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 16:01:02 UTC.