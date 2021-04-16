Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allegiant Travel Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGT

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY

(ALGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allegiant Travel Company : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

04/16/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has scheduled its first quarter 2021 financial results conference call for Thursday, April 29 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.

Allegiant – Together We Fly
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Investor Inquiries: Sherry Wilson: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-call-301270797.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
03:04pALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY  : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
PR
11:02aALLEGIANT TRAVEL  : Announces Agreement in Principle for Maintenance Technicians..
AQ
04/15ALLEGIANT TRAVEL  : Barclays Adjusts Allegiant Travel's Price Target to $300 Fro..
MT
04/14ALLEGIANT TRAVEL  : Agrees in Principle to Collective Bargaining Agreement With ..
MT
04/14ALLEGIANT TRAVEL  : Announces Agreement in Principle for Maintenance Technicians..
PR
04/14ALLEGIANT TRAVEL  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Allegiant Travel's Price Target to $28..
MT
04/13US Air Travel Recovery on the Horizon, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
04/12ALLEGIANT TRAVEL  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Allegiant Travel to $2..
MT
04/12ALLEGIANT TRAVEL  : Reports March 2021 Traffic
AQ
04/09ALLEGIANT TRAVEL  : Reports March 2021 Traffic
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ