ALLEGION PLC

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
Allegion : Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 13%

02/05/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per ordinary share of the company – representing a 13-percent increase from 2020 and the company’s seventh consecutive year of annual increase in dividends.

“Allegion remains committed to driving shareholder value, and our board supports our plan to return cash to shareholders with an annual rate of dividend increase above our annual earnings growth rate,” said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. “This latest dividend increase conveys our confidence in the company’s efficient cash flow generation. It also demonstrates the continued execution of a flexible and balanced capital allocation strategy.”

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 690 M - -
Net income 2020 323 M - -
Net Debt 2020 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 10 296 M 10 296 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cindy Farrer VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
