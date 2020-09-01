Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegion : Declares Quarterly Dividend

09/01/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on Sept. 16, 2020.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 592 M - -
Net income 2020 273 M - -
Net Debt 2020 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 1,18%
Capitalization 9 536 M 9 536 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 104,11 $
Last Close Price 103,39 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris E. Muhlenkamp SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk Stephen Hachigian Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-16.98%9 536
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.52%51 063
GARMIN LTD6.20%19 814
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.75%9 981
ADT INC.34.30%8 205
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-30.04%4 838
