Allegion Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.41 a Share, Payable June 30 to Shareholders of Record June 16
MT
10:02pAllegion Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
ALLEGION PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/07/2022 | 10:02pm BST
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the continued impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine including further supply chain disruptions and the increased risk of cyber-attacks in connection with such invasion, supply chain constraints, electronic component and labor shortages, inflation, rising freight and material costs, the company's 2022 financial performance, the company’s business plans and strategy, the company’s growth strategy, the company’s capital allocation strategy, the company’s tax planning strategies, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the company’s control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the company's business is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021, and in its other SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 059 M - 2 343 M
Net income 2022 497 M - 380 M
Net Debt 2022 1 000 M - 765 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 9 438 M 9 438 M 7 227 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 106,97 $
Average target price 139,08 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Wagnes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent M. Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Cindy D. Farrer SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
