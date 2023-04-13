Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Allegion plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:13 2023-04-13 pm EDT
102.14 USD   +0.58%
05:01pAllegion Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:55aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Allegion to $116 From $130, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/06Barclays Adjusts Allegion Price Target to $120 From $129, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/13/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALLEGION PLC
05:01pAllegion Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:55aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Allegion to $116 From $130, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/06Barclays Adjusts Allegion Price Target to $120 From $129, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
03/31Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2023 First-Quarter Results
AQ
03/29Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2023 First-Quarter Results
BU
03/28Allegion to Host 2023 'Investor & Analyst Day'
AQ
03/27Allegion to Host 2023 ‘Investor & Analyst Day'
BU
03/21Allegion plc to Seek Acquisitions
CI
03/21Transcript : Allegion plc Presents at Bank of America Global Industrials Conf..
CI
03/07Allegion to Attend 2023 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 591 M - -
Net income 2023 520 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 8 923 M 8 923 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 101,55 $
Average target price 123,92 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John H. Stone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Wagnes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk Stephen Hachigian Chairman
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent M. Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-3.52%8 923
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.30.33%63 154
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.116.89%11 661
ADT INC.-25.03%6 204
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.88%2 626
JADE BIRD FIRE CO., LTD.-7.61%2 142
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer