ALLEGION PLC

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Allegion : Declares Quarterly Dividend December 2, 2020

12/02/2020 | 05:13pm EST
DUBLIN (Dec. 2, 2020)- Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on Dec. 16, 2020.

About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Allegion plc published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:12:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 676 M - -
Net income 2020 323 M - -
Net Debt 2020 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 10 584 M 10 584 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 111,80 $
Last Close Price 115,00 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk Stephen Hachigian Lead Independent Director
Martin E. Welch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-7.66%10 584
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.36.93%64 673
GARMIN LTD22.80%22 910
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.75%9 790
ADT INC.-2.14%6 406
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-22.47%5 294
