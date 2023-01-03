Advanced search
    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2023-01-03 pm EST
107.70 USD   +2.32%
05:24pAllegion Acquires SaaS Workforce Management Solution Provider Plano
MT
05:01pAllegion Finalizes Acquisition of SaaS Workforce Management Solution Provider plano
BU
10:28aVertical Research Upgrades Allegion to Buy From Hold With $128 Price Target
MT
Allegion Finalizes Acquisition of SaaS Workforce Management Solution Provider plano

01/03/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has, through one of its subsidiaries, completed its previously announced acquisition of plano. group (“plano”) assets, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) workforce management solution provider.

Based in Germany, plano has been a long-time service provider and development partner for Allegion’s leading European workforce management brand, Interflex, and its SP-EXPERT software platform. Now a part of Interflex’s portfolio, plano will continue to serve advanced workforce management customers.

Allegion announced its intent to purchase plano in November 2022. For more information, see the original press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the continued impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain constraints, electronic component and labor shortages, inflation, rising freight and material costs, impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine including further supply chain disruptions and the increased risk of cyber-attacks in connection with such invasion, the company's 2022 financial performance, the company’s business plans and strategy, the company’s growth strategy, the company’s capital allocation strategy, the company’s tax planning strategies, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the company’s control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the company's business is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, and in its other SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 257 M - -
Net income 2022 444 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 9 247 M 9 247 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
John H. Stone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Wagnes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David D. Petratis Executive Chairman
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent M. Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
