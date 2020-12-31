Log in
Allegion : Gives Back to Community Hunger-Relief Efforts in Wake of Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

12/31/2020 | 09:02am EST
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, recently made donations to hunger-relief organizations around the world amounting to more than $500,000. These one-time gifts were designated on behalf of all Allegion employees to help support the growing number of people facing food insecurity in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we close out what’s been a very challenging year for many, it’s important to reflect on our blessings, but also the needs of others,” said Allegion President, Chairman and CEO David Petratis. “If there’s one Allegion value that I know our global team members hold very close to their hearts, it’s ‘serve others, not yourself.’ Giving financially where we see a great need at our local foodbanks and other hunger-relief organizations is more important than ever given the impact COVID-19 has had on our communities.”

Nearly half of the funds will support Feeding America the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States and its community affiliates. The organization has a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, providing meals to more than 40 million people each year.

The remaining financial gifts are supporting additional hunger-relief organizations in communities throughout countries where Allegion operates, like Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico and New Zealand, among others.

Allegion and its team members regularly give back to the communities where they work and live. In addition to the December hunger-relief donations, during calendar year 2020, Allegion provided more than $450,000 in support to community organizations and nonprofits around the world, including Habitat for Humanity, the American Heart Association and Ronald McDonald House Charities. The company also contributed nearly $1 million in in-kind security product donations – which included hardware for homes, as well as hundreds of bicycle lights and locks for essential healthcare workers in need of safe commutes to work. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Allegion additionally supported healthcare providers with a total donation of 45,000 masks.

“At Allegion, we’re grateful for essential and frontline workers – those servant leaders who are fighting this pandemic and its negative impacts, like hunger, every day. And we’re thankful we can give back at a time when it’s needed most,” Petratis added.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2020
