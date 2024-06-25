Von Duprin addresses the challenges of modern security with cost effective high-performance exit devices for multifamily, office and retail spaces.

CARMEL, Ind., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, is excited to announce the launch of the Von Duprin 70 Series Exit Devices. This new product line combines the quality and trust associated with Von Duprin with a medium price point, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications including warehouse, industrial, office, multifamily, retail and hospitality spaces.

The Von Duprin 70 Series Exit Devices are ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 certified, ensuring the highest standards of quality. The series offers both panic and fire rated options that are available in both the 78 series wide stile and the 75 series narrow stile form factors. Rim, surface vertical rod and concealed vertical rod configurations are available for both the 78 and 75 series. Additionally, the 70 series offers a wide range of device lever designs and finishes that suite across the Von Duprin portfolio.

"The Von Duprin 70 Series Exit Devices serve as a testament to our commitment to delivering durable and high-performance solutions for a diverse range of applications," said Marli Williams, general manager of exits for Allegion US. "We are proud to offer customers the quality and trust they expect from Von Duprin at a medium price point."

One standout feature of the 70 Series is the Quiet Electric Latch Retraction (QEL) option, which provides electronic control of an exit device with limited operational noise. This option is particularly beneficial in environments where noise reduction is desired. Furthermore, quick shipping is available for time-sensitive projects, allowing customers to meet their deadlines without compromising on quality.

In terms of aesthetics, the 70 Series boasts a modern look with harder lines, perfectly complementing the existing Von Duprin family of products. This enables customers to seamlessly incorporate a blend of premium and mid-priced exit devices in their projects, creating a visually captivating and economically sensible space.

Von Duprin's commitment to excellence extends beyond the product itself. Supported by a team of experts well-versed in door hardware applications and code compliance, Von Duprin provides unmatched customer support. From expert advice and architectural consulting to specification writing, code and compliance coordination, safety and security consulting, technical support, and training, Von Duprin ensures that customers have the resources they need every step of the way.

