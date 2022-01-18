Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Allegion plc
  News
  Summary
    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
Summary 
Summary

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2021 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results

01/18/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, before the market opens.

Later that morning, David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, and Patrick Shannon, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company's website at investor.allegion.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-883-0383 in the United States or 412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 8841506. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGION PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 837 M - -
Net income 2021 459 M - -
Net Debt 2021 895 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 11 164 M 11 164 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 124,46 $
Average target price 149,31 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert C. Martens Senior VP, Chief Innovation & Design Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-6.03%11 164
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.04%72 056
GARMIN LTD.-2.78%25 460
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.56%9 721
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565
ADT INC.-5.83%6 584