  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Allegion plc
  News
  Summary
    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:12 2023-01-25 pm EST
113.35 USD   -0.04%
05:01pAllegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2022 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results
BU
01/19Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Allegion to $130 From $121, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/13Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Allegion to $123 From $114, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2022 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results

01/25/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, before the market opens.

Later that morning, John H. Stone, president and CEO, and Mike Wagnes, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company's website at https://investor.allegion.com/. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-883-0383 in the United States or 412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 4202583. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 259 M - -
Net income 2022 444 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 9 961 M 9 961 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 113,39 $
Average target price 119,83 $
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John H. Stone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Wagnes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk Stephen Hachigian Chairman
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent M. Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGION PLC7.72%9 961
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.91%50 710
GARMIN LTD.6.36%18 814
ADT INC.-4.63%7 847
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.11%5 646
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.06%2 616