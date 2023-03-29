Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Allegion plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:57 2023-03-29 pm EDT
105.40 USD   +1.13%
05:01pAllegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2023 First-Quarter Results
BU
03/28Allegion to Host 2023 'Investor & Analyst Day'
AQ
03/27Allegion to Host 2023 ‘Investor & Analyst Day'
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2023 First-Quarter Results

03/29/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2023 first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 26, before the market opens.

Later that morning, John H. Stone, president and CEO, and Mike Wagnes, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company's website at https://investor.allegion.com/. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-883-0383 in the United States or 412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 0483682. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALLEGION PLC
05:01pAllegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2023 First-Quarter Results
BU
03/28Allegion to Host 2023 'Investor & Analyst Day'
AQ
03/27Allegion to Host 2023 ‘Investor & Analyst Day'
BU
03/21Allegion plc to Seek Acquisitions
CI
03/21Transcript : Allegion plc Presents at Bank of America Global Industrials Conf..
CI
03/07Allegion to Attend 2023 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference
BU
02/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Allegion to $119 From $108, Maintains Equal-Weig..
MT
02/22Transcript : Allegion plc, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/22Allegion's Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
02/22ALLEGION PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLEGION PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 591 M - -
Net income 2023 520 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 9 158 M 9 158 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
EV / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 104,22 $
Average target price 124,67 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John H. Stone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Wagnes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk Stephen Hachigian Chairman
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent M. Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-0.99%9 158
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.41%57 818
GARMIN LTD.4.82%18 512
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.81.26%9 329
ADT INC.-22.49%6 381
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.78%2 551
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer