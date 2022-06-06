Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Allegion plc
  News
  Summary
    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:03:09 pm EDT
112.08 USD   +0.57%
Allegion : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Welch Martin E
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Allegion plc [ALLE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SCHLAGE LOCK COMPANY LLC , 11819 N. PENNSYLVANIA STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CARMEL IN 46032
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Welch Martin E
C/O SCHLAGE LOCK COMPANY LLC
11819 N. PENNSYLVANIA STREET
CARMEL, IN46032 		X

Signatures
/s/ Hatsuki Miyata, Attorney-In-Fact 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Restricted stock units that vest on June 2, 2023.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Allegion plc published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 088 M - -
Net income 2022 497 M - -
Net Debt 2022 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 9 785 M 9 785 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 111,44 $
Average target price 134,46 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Wagnes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent M. Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Cindy D. Farrer SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-15.86%9 785
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.37%46 725
GARMIN LTD.-23.03%20 241
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.86%7 095
ADT INC.-11.30%6 761
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG-23.86%1 990