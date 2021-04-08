Log in
ALLEGION PLC

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegion : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/08/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2021.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 725 M - -
Net income 2021 431 M - -
Net Debt 2021 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 11 919 M 11 919 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 124,00 $
Last Close Price 131,36 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert C. Martens Senior VP, Chief Innovation & Design Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION PLC12.87%11 919
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.05%79 705
GARMIN LTD.13.09%25 923
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.46%11 790
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.31.67%7 515
ADT INC.13.89%7 388
