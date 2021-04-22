Allegion : Q1 Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021
or
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to
Commission File Number 001-35971
_______________________________
ALLEGION PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
_______________________________
Ireland
98-1108930
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
Block D
Iveagh Court
Harcourt Road
Dublin 2, D02 VH94, Ireland
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
+(353) (1) 2546200
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
_______________________________
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading symbol
Name of exchange on which registered
Ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share
ALLE
New York Stock Exchange
3.500% Senior Notes due 2029
ALLE 3 ½
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x No ¨
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of RegulationS-T(§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes x No ¨
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☒
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐
Smaller reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒
The number of ordinary shares outstanding of Allegion plc as of April 19, 2021 was 89,978,097.
ALLEGION PLC
FORM 10-Q
INDEX
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1
Item 1 -
Financial Statements
1
Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
1
(Unaudited)
Condensed and Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
2
Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
3
Notes to Condensed and Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
4
Item 2 -
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
20
Item 3 -
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk
30
Item 4 -
Controls and Procedures
30
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
31
Item 1 -
Legal Proceedings
31
Item 1A -
Risk Factors
31
Item 2 -
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
31
Item 6 -
Exhibits
32
SIGNATURES
34
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1 - Financial Statements
Allegion plc
Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
In millions, except per share amounts
Net revenues
Cost of goods sold
Selling and administrative expenses
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
Operating income
Interest expense
Other (income) expense, net
Earnings before income taxes
Provision for income taxes
Net earnings
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc
Earnings per share attributable to Allegion plc ordinary shareholders:
Basic net earnings
Diluted net earnings
Weighted-average shares outstanding
Basic
Diluted
Total comprehensive income (loss)
Less: Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Allegion plc
See accompanying notes to condensed and consolidated financial statements.
1
Three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
$
694.3
$
674.7
396.9
381.6
166.1
167.9
-
96.3
131.3
28.9
12.3
12.9
(3.5)
4.0
122.5
12.0
14.3
11.5
108.2
0.5
0.2
0.1
$
108.0
$
0.4
$
1.19
$
-
$
1.18
$
-
90.7
92.7
91.2
93.3
$
76.2
$
(32.9)
0.2
(0.5)
$
76.0
$
(32.4)
Allegion plc
Condensed and Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
In millions, except share amounts
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
394.3
$
480.4
Accounts and notes receivable, net
312.6
321.8
Inventories
289.9
283.1
Other current assets
51.2
53.9
Assets held for sale
-
5.8
Total current assets
1,048.0
1,145.0
Property, plant and equipment, net
285.7
294.9
Goodwill
807.8
819.0
Intangible assets, net
467.4
487.1
Other noncurrent assets
339.0
323.4
Total assets
$
2,947.9
$
3,069.4
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
209.8
$
220.4
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
295.7
293.7
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
0.1
0.2
Liabilities held for sale
-
7.2
Total current liabilities
505.6
521.5
Long-term debt
1,429.8
1,429.4
Other noncurrent liabilities
281.5
285.9
Total liabilities
2,216.9
2,236.8
Equity:
Allegion plc shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value (90,048,623 and 91,212,741 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and
0.9
0.9
December 31, 2020, respectively)
Capital in excess of par value
-
-
Retained earnings
915.9
985.6
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(189.1)
(157.1)
Total Allegion plc shareholders' equity
727.7
829.4
Noncontrolling interests
3.3
3.2
Total equity
731.0
832.6
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,947.9
$
3,069.4
See accompanying notes to condensed and consolidated financial statements.
2
