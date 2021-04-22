Log in
Allegion : Q1 Quarterly Report

04/22/2021
Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_______________________________

FORM 10-Q

_______________________________

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission File Number 001-35971

_______________________________

ALLEGION PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_______________________________

Ireland

98-1108930

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

Block D

Iveagh Court

Harcourt Road

Dublin 2, D02 VH94, Ireland

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

+(353) (1) 2546200

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

_______________________________

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading symbol

Name of exchange on which registered

Ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share

ALLE

New York Stock Exchange

3.500% Senior Notes due 2029

ALLE 3 ½

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T(§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes x No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Table of Contents

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

The number of ordinary shares outstanding of Allegion plc as of April 19, 2021 was 89,978,097.

Table of Contents

ALLEGION PLC

FORM 10-Q

INDEX

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1

Item 1 -

Financial Statements

1

Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

1

(Unaudited)

Condensed and Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

2

Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

3

Notes to Condensed and Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

4

Item 2 -

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

20

Item 3 -

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk

30

Item 4 -

Controls and Procedures

30

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

31

Item 1 -

Legal Proceedings

31

Item 1A -

Risk Factors

31

Item 2 -

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

31

Item 6 -

Exhibits

32

SIGNATURES

34

Table of Contents

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1 - Financial Statements

Allegion plc

Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

In millions, except per share amounts

Net revenues

Cost of goods sold

Selling and administrative expenses

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

Operating income

Interest expense

Other (income) expense, net

Earnings before income taxes

Provision for income taxes

Net earnings

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc

Earnings per share attributable to Allegion plc ordinary shareholders:

Basic net earnings

Diluted net earnings

Weighted-average shares outstanding

Basic

Diluted

Total comprehensive income (loss)

Less: Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Allegion plc

See accompanying notes to condensed and consolidated financial statements.

1

Three months ended

March 31,

2021

2020

$

694.3

$

674.7

396.9

381.6

166.1

167.9

-

96.3

131.3

28.9

12.3

12.9

(3.5)

4.0

122.5

12.0

14.3

11.5

108.2

0.5

0.2

0.1

$

108.0

$

0.4

$

1.19

$

-

$

1.18

$

-

90.7

92.7

91.2

93.3

$

76.2

$

(32.9)

0.2

(0.5)

$

76.0

$

(32.4)

Table of Contents

Allegion plc

Condensed and Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

In millions, except share amounts

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

394.3

$

480.4

Accounts and notes receivable, net

312.6

321.8

Inventories

289.9

283.1

Other current assets

51.2

53.9

Assets held for sale

-

5.8

Total current assets

1,048.0

1,145.0

Property, plant and equipment, net

285.7

294.9

Goodwill

807.8

819.0

Intangible assets, net

467.4

487.1

Other noncurrent assets

339.0

323.4

Total assets

$

2,947.9

$

3,069.4

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

209.8

$

220.4

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

295.7

293.7

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

0.1

0.2

Liabilities held for sale

-

7.2

Total current liabilities

505.6

521.5

Long-term debt

1,429.8

1,429.4

Other noncurrent liabilities

281.5

285.9

Total liabilities

2,216.9

2,236.8

Equity:

Allegion plc shareholders' equity:

Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value (90,048,623 and 91,212,741 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and

0.9

0.9

December 31, 2020, respectively)

Capital in excess of par value

-

-

Retained earnings

915.9

985.6

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(189.1)

(157.1)

Total Allegion plc shareholders' equity

727.7

829.4

Noncontrolling interests

3.3

3.2

Total equity

731.0

832.6

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,947.9

$

3,069.4

See accompanying notes to condensed and consolidated financial statements.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allegion plc published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
