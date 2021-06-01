Log in
Allegion : to Attend 2021 UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference

06/01/2021
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2021 UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 8.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 847 M - -
Net income 2021 459 M - -
Net Debt 2021 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 12 640 M 12 640 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 140,45 $
Last Close Price 140,48 $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert C. Martens Senior VP, Chief Innovation & Design Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION PLC20.71%12 640
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.33.13%94 725
GARMIN LTD.18.87%27 331
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.29%10 857
ADT INC.31.72%8 579
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565