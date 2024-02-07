Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per ordinary share of the company – representing a 7% increase from 2023.

“This is Allegion’s 10th consecutive annual dividend increase, highlighting our board’s continued confidence in our company’s cash flow generation, business strategy and performance,” said Allegion President and CEO John H. Stone.

The dividend is payable on March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

