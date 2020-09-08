Log in
ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
09/08 04:10:00 pm
98 USD   -1.68%
05:01pALLEGION : to Attend 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference
BU
09/01ALLEGION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/23ALLEGION : Q2 Quarterly Report
PU
Allegion : to Attend 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

09/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 592 M - -
Net income 2020 273 M - -
Net Debt 2020 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 9 193 M 9 193 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 104,11 $
Last Close Price 99,67 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris E. Muhlenkamp SVP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk Stephen Hachigian Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-19.97%9 193
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.87%49 787
GARMIN LTD4.27%19 455
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.17%9 538
ADT INC.29.76%7 928
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-32.48%4 610
