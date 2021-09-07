Log in
    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
Allegion : to Attend 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference September 7, 2021

09/07/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
DUBLIN (Sept. 7, 2021)- Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

###

About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Disclaimer

Allegion plc published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 21:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
