Allegion : to Attend 2022 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference March 8, 2022

DUBLIN (March 8, 2022)- Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2022 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 15.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

