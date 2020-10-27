Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allegion plc    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allegion : to Attend Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion’s investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLEGION PLC
05:01pALLEGION : to Attend Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/22ALLEGION : Q3 Quarterly Report
PU
10/22ALLEGION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/22ALLEGION PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
10/22ALLEGION : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22ALLEGION : Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Raises Full-Year EPS Ou..
BU
10/22ALLEGION : REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS; RAISES FULL-YEAR EPS OU..
PU
10/21Assa Abloy circles back to pre-pandemic dividend proposal as profits recover
RE
10/20ALLEGION : University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Allegion, and CBORD improve stude..
PR
09/24ALLEGION : Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Res..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 677 M - -
Net income 2020 323 M - -
Net Debt 2020 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 9 281 M 9 281 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,80x
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Duration : Period :
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 107,50 $
Last Close Price 100,84 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Petratis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick S. Shannon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk Stephen Hachigian Lead Independent Director
Martin E. Welch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-20.30%9 281
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.35.00%59 577
GARMIN LTD1.91%19 013
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.10.01%9 727
ADT INC.-6.94%5 615
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-32.53%4 606
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group