    ALLE   IE00BFRT3W74

ALLEGION PLC

(ALLE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:04 2023-03-27 pm EDT
102.40 USD   +1.79%
05:01pAllegion to Host 2023 ‘Investor & Analyst Day'
BU
03/21Allegion plc to Seek Acquisitions
CI
03/21Transcript : Allegion plc Presents at Bank of America Global Industrials Conference, Mar-21-2023 11:25 AM
CI
Allegion to Host 2023 ‘Investor & Analyst Day'

03/27/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will hold a “2023 Investor & Analyst Day” in Carmel, Indiana, on Tuesday, May 2. President and CEO John H. Stone will lead this meeting and will be joined by Allegion’s executive leadership team to discuss the company’s long-term strategy and vision for the future.

Formal presentations will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, with a real-time, listen-only webcast of the meeting broadcast during that time. Individuals can access the webcast through Allegion’s website at https://investor.allegion.com/.

For those unable to watch the live event, a replay will also be available on Allegion's website by Thursday, May 4.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 591 M - -
Net income 2023 520 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 8 839 M 8 839 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
EV / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALLEGION PLC
Allegion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLEGION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 100,60 $
Average target price 124,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John H. Stone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Wagnes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk Stephen Hachigian Chairman
Tracy L. Kemp Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Vincent M. Wenos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLEGION PLC-4.43%8 839
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.41%60 813
GARMIN LTD.3.93%18 355
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.81.26%9 885
ADT INC.-21.61%6 454
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.19%2 513
