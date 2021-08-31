Livly : and Allegion Collaborate to Launch Livly : Key Solution for Multifamily Apartments in the U.S.

CHICAGO , Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, Inc., the Chicago-based technology company offering the first unified operating system for multifamily residential properties, today announced the launch of a new collaboration with Allegion U.S., a leading security products and solutions provider. This collaboration resulted in the integration of the Allegion ENGAGE™ platform with Livly Key.

Livly's new integration with the Allegion ENGAGE™ access control platform and Schlage Control Mobile Enabled Smart Locks automates the physical and mobile credential creation process for residents through a direct connection with the Livly Resident Mobile App. Residential lease data is now securely synced in the Livly Resident Mobile App from third-party ERP software providers, including Yardi, RealPage, Entrata, Appfolio, and others. This seamless integration, coupled with the Livly App's support for Schlage Mobile Access Credentials, ensures that residents and property staff can rely on their smart phones and/or physical key fobs for trouble-free and secure access to their apartment unit and building common areas.

"Over the last few months, Livly and Allegion have worked tirelessly to bring this offering to market," said Brian Duggan, Co-CEO of Livly. "Working with Allegion cements our position in the smart access space, allowing us to bring the Livly Key to a major portion of the multifamily market."

"As smart technology continues to become more accessible and expected in the multifamily industry, we're excited to work with Livly on bringing Livly Key to multifamily properties," said Robert Gaulden Director of Multifamily Channel Strategy at Allegion. "With this integration, residents will enjoy the security and convenience they've come to expect from Schlage while property managers will appreciate improved operational efficiencies and increased net operating income."

Livly Key is now an integral part of Livly's unified operating system for multifamily properties, which includes modern resident mobile apps, property management tools, and building system integrations. Livly has taken a unique approach to access architecture leveraging the Allegion ENGAGE™ platform that minimizes infrastructure cost while providing enhanced system functionality.

The integration will be immediately available for all multifamily properties on the Allegion ENGAGE™ platform.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About Livly, Inc.

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living and powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and comprehensive data analytics. With an ever-evolving client-driven tech stack and an inclusive approach to industry partnerships, Livly is quickly establishing itself as the market leading resident experience operating system. For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io.

